Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $747.85.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $747.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $654.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.13. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $312.34 and a 52 week high of $762.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.93.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.89 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

