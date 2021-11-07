Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the second quarter worth about $13,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,538,000 after acquiring an additional 231,990 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in Viad by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 409,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 153,572 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Viad by 660.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 119,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVI opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $52.73.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

