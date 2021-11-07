Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $7.15 Million in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 210,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

