Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

