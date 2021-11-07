Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,858 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

KHC stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

