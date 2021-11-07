Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 169,385 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $639,401,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,215,000 after acquiring an additional 988,734 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $14,966,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $21,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.