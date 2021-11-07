Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 399,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Atea Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 167.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,589 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 827.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 304.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

AVIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

