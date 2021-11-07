Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.29% of Syneos Health worth $119,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after buying an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNH opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.39 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.69.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

