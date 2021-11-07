Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.51% of MGM Resorts International worth $104,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,494,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,604,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,245 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

