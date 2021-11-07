Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 372,784 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $117,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,395,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,761 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

