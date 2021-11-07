Bank of America Corp DE Sells 14,582 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.17% of Diodes worth $113,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Diodes by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Diodes by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,709 shares of company stock worth $13,331,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $107.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $109.11.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

