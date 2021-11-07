Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,779 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 585,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $109,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $200.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.20. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $126.84 and a 52-week high of $200.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

