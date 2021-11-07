Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Freedom were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Freedom by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freedom by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Freedom during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Freedom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Freedom stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Freedom had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 67.42%. The business had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $379,685.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 72.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.