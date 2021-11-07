Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 1,345,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth about $482,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 86.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 218.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $161.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.31. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. On average, analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBII. Aegis reduced their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.71.

Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

