Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Princeton were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at $688,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at $878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.65.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

