Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of NL Industries worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the first quarter worth $132,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 381.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NL Industries in the second quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. NL Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). NL Industries had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 26.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

