Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 49,065 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $77,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ LJPC opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

