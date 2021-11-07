Barclays Cuts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of ATVI opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

