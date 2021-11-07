Barclays Raises Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $28.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price increased by Barclays from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OPRT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $706.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $213,231.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,205 shares of company stock worth $459,185. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

