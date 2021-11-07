Barrington Research Trims CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Target Price to $153.00

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of CSWI opened at $139.40 on Thursday. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average of $126.66.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.