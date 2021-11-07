Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Shares Up 6.1%

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.87 and last traded at $52.87. 592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSFFF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. It operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes, and online coach.

