BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BayCom were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BayCom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom during the second quarter worth $1,591,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom in the second quarter valued at $820,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BayCom by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

BCML opened at $19.27 on Friday. BayCom Corp has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $206.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 21.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

