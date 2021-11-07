Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.36 ($120.42).

BMW stock opened at €91.85 ($108.06) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

