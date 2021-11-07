Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1,234.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $260.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $187.37 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

