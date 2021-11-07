Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 157,370 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 719.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,370 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,393,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

