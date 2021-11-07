Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 25,068 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 669.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.66.

NVIDIA stock opened at $297.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $741.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.07, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

