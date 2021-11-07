Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 218,706 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218,706 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,936,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.