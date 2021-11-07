Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 3,207 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $72.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

