BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Releases Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 122.41%.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $364.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.24. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $219.20 and a 1-year high of $426.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.89.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total value of $8,040,816.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,694,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,644,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total value of $2,387,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,359,195. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BeiGene stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,060 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of BeiGene worth $39,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

