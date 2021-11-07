Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $604.05 Million

Analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce sales of $604.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $586.10 million and the highest is $622.00 million. Belden reported sales of $498.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Belden by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 6.3% in the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 32.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Belden by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $66.10 on Friday. Belden has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

