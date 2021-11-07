Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.13 million.

Several brokerages have commented on BHE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of BHE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 207,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.75%.

In related news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De acquired 3,884 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

