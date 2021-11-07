Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €69.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.07 ($76.55).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €51.86 ($61.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €61.66 ($72.54).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

