Berenberg Bank Lowers Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,825

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,880 ($24.56) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SN. Barclays lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,760 ($22.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,692.25 ($22.11).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,369 ($17.89) on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,316.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,440.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. The stock has a market cap of £12.04 billion and a PE ratio of 29.76.

In other news, insider Angie Risley purchased 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68). Also, insider Rick Medlock purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

