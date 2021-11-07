Berenberg Bank Trims Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Target Price to GBX 600

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 578.43 ($7.56).

STAN stock opened at GBX 458.50 ($5.99) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 453.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 468.57. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 363.30 ($4.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($273,713.09).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

