Berry Data (BRY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.23 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $1.34 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00002583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 106.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00083672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00083616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00099641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.37 or 0.07332173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,551.35 or 1.00152890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022045 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.