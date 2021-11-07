Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Coverage Initiated at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.06.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL opened at $334.46 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.19 and a 12-month high of $343.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.81 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.31 and a 200-day moving average of $215.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,450 shares of company stock worth $58,595,643. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.