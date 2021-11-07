Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $380.00 at Piper Sandler

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.06.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL opened at $334.46 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.19 and a 12 month high of $343.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of -185.81 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total transaction of $2,973,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,450 shares of company stock worth $58,595,643. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.