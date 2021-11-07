Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $309.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE:BILL traded up $40.56 on Friday, reaching $334.46. 3,461,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.81 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.31 and a 200-day moving average of $215.36. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.19 and a 52-week high of $343.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,700.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Capital International Investors increased its position in Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.