Bioventus (BVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. On average, analysts expect Bioventus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. Bioventus has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioventus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) by 2,712.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.