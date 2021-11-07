BitBall Market Capitalization Reaches $462,973.37 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 37.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 67.5% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $462,973.37 and $700,167.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,119.04 or 1.00087668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00058171 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00043365 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.39 or 0.00782070 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 611,855,431 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

