BitCoal Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $16,748.83 and $153.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.76 or 0.00425443 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.