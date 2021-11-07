Bitcoin Confidential Market Capitalization Reaches $1.13 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $15,665.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00026309 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.16 or 0.00267641 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001107 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

