Bitcoin Interest Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $68,050.07 and $93.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00259404 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00103054 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00134136 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002818 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

