Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) PT Raised to C$7.00

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Black Diamond Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

