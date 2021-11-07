BlackHat Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $586,416.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00085541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00100238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.46 or 0.07375564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,140.45 or 1.00344867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022263 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

