BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $129.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $841,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,654 shares of company stock worth $31,060,880. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $3,799,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

