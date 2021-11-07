BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $154.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.86.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $635,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

