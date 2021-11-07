BlackRock Inc. Acquires 11,574 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

HRZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

