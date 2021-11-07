BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.16% of Genprex worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genprex during the first quarter worth about $1,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genprex by 310.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 303,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genprex by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 103,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Genprex by 1,997.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

GNPX opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Genprex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

