BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Asure Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Asure Software by 20.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Asure Software by 56.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

ASUR stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Research analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

